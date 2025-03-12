Following talks with the US in Saudi Arabia, Kiev has accepted a proposal by Washington for a 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, according to Saudi official media.

The Saudi official Al-Ekhbariya channel said on X late Tuesday: "The US-Ukrainian talks in Jeddah succeeded under Saudi diplomatic efforts."

"After 9 hours of US-Ukrainian negotiations, Ukraine agreed to the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire lasting 30 days, extendable, along with a prisoner exchange between the parties (Russia and Ukraine)," the Saudi broadcaster also said.

While the parties are yet to comment on talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said Kiev considered Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia as “positive.”