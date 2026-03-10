About 140 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war, including 8 severely, the Pentagon says.

"Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 U.S. service members have been wounded over 10 days of sustained attacks," chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said on Tuesday.



Parnell said the eight seriously wounded service members were receiving the highest level of medical care.



Reuters could not determine the types of injuries and whether they include traumatic brain injuries, which are common after exposure to blasts.



Iran has launched retaliatory strikes against US military bases since the start of the conflict on February 28.

It has also struck diplomatic missions in Arab Gulf states as well as hotels, airports, and damaged oil infrastructure.

These figures offer the first glimpse of the wider toll among US troops following a barrage of retaliatory Iranian rocket and drone attacks that also killed seven soldiers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.



Asked if Iran was a stronger adversary than he expected when the US military drew up its war plans, General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters earlier on Tuesday that the fight was not harder than expected.



"I think they're fighting, and I respect that, but I don't think they are more formidable than what we thought," Caine told a Pentagon briefing.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday would be the most intense day yet of US strikes inside Iran as the Islamic Republic, its firepower diminished, vowed to fight on.

Unprecedented military consequences