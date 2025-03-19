Democratic US lawmakers will call on President Donald Trump's administration to restore a programme that helps track thousands of Ukrainian children “abducted'“ by Russia and to use sanctions to punish those responsible for the rights violation.

As it slashes a wide range of US government programmes and most foreign aid, the Republican president's administration has ended a government-funded initiative led by Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab (Yale HRL) that tracked the mass deportation of children from Ukraine, the lawmakers said.

That decision meant researchers have lost access to a trove of information, including satellite imagery and other data, about some 30,000 children taken from Ukraine.

"We have reason to believe that the data from the repository has been permanently deleted.

If true, this would have devastating consequences," the Democratic lawmakers, led by Ohio Representative Greg Landsman, said in a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent seen by Reuters on Tuesday and due to be sent on Wednesday.

Trump's termination of the programme and the letter were first reported in The Washington Post. It became public the same day that Trump spoke by telephone to Russian President Vladimir Putin in which Russia stopped short of agreeing to a 30-day cessation of hostilities.

The State and Treasury departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A person familiar with the tracking programme said the cancellation of the State Department contract with Yale HRL has resulted in the deletion of $26 million of war crimes evidence, which would help protect Putin.

"They took $26 million of US taxpayers' money used for war crimes data and threw it into the woodchipper, including the dossiers on all the children," the person said.

"If you wanted to protect President Putin from prosecution, you nuke that thing. And they did it. It’s the final court-admissible version with all the metadata," the source said.