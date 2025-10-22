Shortly after Trump's remarks, Petro responded by saying that he will defend himself legally in the US from the American president's slander.

"From the slanders that have been cast against me in the territory of the United States by high-ranking officials, I will defend myself judicially with American lawyers in the American justice system," Petro said on X.

"I will always stand against genocides and murders by those in power in the Caribbean," he added.

Petro also said that they will fight drug trafficking when Colombia's help is required, saying they will fight drug trafficking with states that want their help.

"When our help is required to fight against drug trafficking, American society will have it," Petro said. "We will fight against the drug traffickers with the states that want our help."