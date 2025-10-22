US
Trump warns of 'very serious action' against Colombia and its president
Colombia's Petro responded by saying that he will defend himself legally in the US courts against Trump's slander.
October 22, 2025

US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House he may take "very serious action" against Colombia due to its alleged role in drug trafficking.

"He's (President Gustavo Petro) a thug and a bad guy. He's a guy who has made a lot of drugs. We've just, as of today, stopped all payments going to Colombia," Trump told reporters on Wednesday at the White House.

Trump said that Petro did very poorly for his country, claiming that they have cocaine factories.

"We will take very serious action against him and his country. What he had led his country into is a death trap," Trump added.

'I will defend myself'

Shortly after Trump's remarks, Petro responded by saying that he will defend himself legally in the US from the American president's slander.

"From the slanders that have been cast against me in the territory of the United States by high-ranking officials, I will defend myself judicially with American lawyers in the American justice system," Petro said on X.

"I will always stand against genocides and murders by those in power in the Caribbean," he added.

Petro also said that they will fight drug trafficking when Colombia's help is required, saying they will fight drug trafficking with states that want their help.

"When our help is required to fight against drug trafficking, American society will have it," Petro said. "We will fight against the drug traffickers with the states that want our help."

