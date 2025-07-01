Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian city of Izhevsk, killing three people and wounding dozens in one of the deepest strikes inside Russia of the three-year conflict, authorities have said.

A Ukraine security services source said Kiev had targeted an Izhevsk-based drone manufacturer and that the attack had disrupted Moscow's "offensive potential".

Unverified videos posted on social media showed at least one drone buzzing over the city, while another showed a ball of flames erupting from the roof of a building.

The region's head said the drones hit an industrial "enterprise", without giving detail.

"Unfortunately, we have three fatalities. We extend our deepest condolences to their families," Alexander Brechalov, head of the Udmurt Republic, where Izhevsk is located, wrote on Telegram.

"I visited the victims in the hospital. At the moment, 35 people have been hospitalised, 10 of whom are in serious condition."

Russian forces in return struck the town of Guliaipole in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, causing "casualties and fatalities", Ukraine's southern defence forces said, without specifying numbers.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have stalled in recent weeks.

The two sides held direct talks almost a month ago, but Moscow has since stepped-up deadly strikes on Ukraine.