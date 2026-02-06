As Bangladesh prepares to hold its first‑ever simultaneous twin polls – the 13th parliamentary election and the July Charter referendum – on February 12, the run‑up to the vote is being closely watched by governments around the world.



Unlike previous election cycles, international attention on Bangladesh is no longer dominated by Western capitals alone.

Instead, Dhaka now finds itself navigating a multipolar landscape in which Global South actors, driven by trade, labour, defence, and energy interests, play an increasingly decisive role, often with fewer political conditions attached.



This will be Bangladesh’s first national election since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024 and the installation of an interim governing structure, a break from more than a decade of elections conducted under a single dominant political order.



Once, Bangladesh’s elections and democratic processes were monitored primarily by Western nations such as the US, UK, Canada, and EU member states.

However, in recent election cycles, countries like China, India, Türkiye, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have increasingly joined, and in some cases overtaken, this circle of attentive observers.

Analysts note that while growing Global South partnerships contribute to this trend, each country’s interest is shaped less by normative democracy promotion and more by pragmatic calculations tied to Bangladesh’s socioeconomic stability, minority rights, bilateral relations, and the security landscape of South Asia’s second‑largest economy.

It is widely believed that these geopolitical actors will seek to deepen their engagement with Bangladesh in the coming decade, provided a democratically elected government takes the necessary steps to ensure sustainable economic growth and political stability.

Labour migration partnerships and energy security

The Gulf remains Bangladesh’s largest overseas labour destination , hosting around five million Bangladeshis across GCC member states, a presence that continues to shape both remittance inflows and bilateral cooperation.

In 2024 alone, Bangladesh sent 1,011,856 workers to the Gulf, with Saudi Arabia recruiting a record 628,000 Bangladeshi workers in just one year.

As a result, remittances from the Gulf not only fuel household incomes but also reinforce Bangladesh’s macroeconomic stability, a reality that incentivises Dhaka to prioritise deeper ties with GCC nations regardless of political transitions.

“Gulf states, and countries like Türkiye, for example, aim to expand influence corridors and labour migration partnerships in Bangladesh,” says Shahab Enam Khan, Professor of International Relations at Jahangirnagar University.

“In an era of transactional multipolarity, electoral outcomes carry immediate economic consequences for these stakeholders,” he tells TRT World.

Saudi Arabia, in particular, has become Bangladesh’s fastest‑growing Middle Eastern trade partner, with bilateral commerce reaching $2 billion in 2024–25, and projections suggesting this could surpass $3 billion by 2026.

More than three million Bangladeshi workers in the Kingdom generate over $5 billion in annual remittances.

In October last year, the launch of the Saudi Arabia–Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry created the first institutional platform dedicated to expanding cooperation in garments, IT, digital finance, skilled manpower, and investment.

Bangladesh’s relationships with other GCC states have also strengthened. Oman remains another major partner, hosting around 800,000 Bangladeshi workers who sent nearly $924 million in remittances in 2024–2025.

Bilateral cooperation is expanding into renewable energy, agriculture, climate resilience, and technology.

Other major labour destinations, including Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain, primarily employ Bangladeshi workers in construction, domestic service, and the service sector.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also investing heavily in Bangladesh’s energy sector, with a strong focus on renewable energy, LNG‑based power, and infrastructure development.

According to Khan, “Gulf partnerships with Bangladesh will increasingly formalise around labour migration governance and energy security.”

From trade and defence to humanitarian cooperation

During the 4th Political Consultations held on October 7, 2025, in Dhaka, Türkiye and Bangladesh reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties built on mutual respect, cultural affinity, and democratic values.

Bangladesh expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s support during the political transition of 2024, while Türkiye reiterated its commitment to Bangladesh’s institutional development, governance reforms alongwith cooperation in education, culture, science, and technology.

“Türkiye is more involved in Bangladesh now because they want to safeguard their investments,” Imtiaz Ahmed, retired professor of International Relations at the University of Dhaka, tells TRT World.

He notes that Ankara now appears more invested in ensuring Bangladesh’s democratic practices, an area long dominated by Western diplomatic engagement since 1971.

This heightened interest is reinforced by growing bilateral trade . In 2023, trade exceeded $1.1 billion, with Bangladesh exporting $495.81 million and importing $380.3 million.



Türkiye’s exports reached $427.98 million in 2024, driven by cotton, machinery, electronics, and defence‑related products. Both sides hope to raise bilateral trade to $3 billion.



Defence ties have also entered a strategic new phase.

Dhaka and Ankara are close to finalising a Defence Framework Agreement that would institutionalise joint production, technology transfer, and logistics support, marking Bangladesh’s first major integrated defence partnership outside its traditional suppliers.

Türkiye has deployed advanced armed drones and air defence systems in Bangladesh, while a landmark deal involving Türkiye’s SIPER long‑range air defence system and co‑production of combat drones is underway.