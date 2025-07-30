A legal bid to challenge the government's decision to list Palestine Action as a terrorist group can go ahead, the UK High Court has ruled.

The High Court has granted permission to Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, to bring a full judicial review against the order of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, banning the group as a terrorist organisation.

In June, Cooper announced a ban under the Terrorism Act 2000 after activists spray-painted planes at a Royal Air Force base, an act being investigated under counter-terrorism laws.

Later, the ban was passed in the House of Commons and the House of Lords earlier this month.

During Wednesday's hearing, the court ruled that several of the grounds that Palestine Action presented to the court as to why the government's actions were unreasonable were upheld.

Justice Martin Chamberlain said he had decided that two parts of the arguments on Ammori's behalf were "reasonably arguable."

"The proscription order is likely to give rise to interference with rights guaranteed by common law and Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights," he added.