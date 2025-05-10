Pakistan has launched its retaliatory attacks — dubbed "Bunyan-un-Marsoos" operation — against India after New Delhi fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan.

"Bunyan-un-Marsoos operation has begun," the state-run media reported early on Saturday.

"Multiple locations in India are being targeted in the retaliatory attacks."

"Bunyan-un-Marsoos" translates to "solid structure" or "impenetrable wall."

Pakistan's military said the targets were an Indian Brahmos missile storage facility and airbases in Pathankot and Udhampur in India-administered Kashmir.

Indian air attacks are currently under way in Pakistan, Reuters news agency said, citing Indian military sources.

Loud explosions were heard at multiple places in Indian-controlled Kashmir, residents said.

The explosions on Saturday were heard in the disputed region's two big cities of Srinagar and Jammu, and the garrison town of Udhampur.