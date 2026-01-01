UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the Israeli parliament’s adoption of amendments to a law targeting the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, saying the measures seek to further undermine its ability to operate.

"These amendments seek to further impede UNRWA’s ability to operate and carry out its mandated activities," Guterres said in a statement on Wednesday, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"The law and its amendments are inconsistent with the status and international legal framework applicable to UNRWA and must be immediately repealed," he added.

Guterres stressed that UNRWA operates as an integral component of the United Nations and is fully covered by the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the UN, which extends to its assets, property, officials and personnel.

"Property used by UNRWA is inviolable," he said.

The UN chief recalled Israel’s obligations under the UN Charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the UN.

He noted that in its advisory opinion of October 22, the International Court of Justice affirmed Israel’s duty to fully respect the privileges and immunities of the United Nations in the occupied Palestinian territory, including UNRWA and its personnel.