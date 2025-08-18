WAR ON GAZA
Hamas reportedly agrees to new Gaza ceasefire proposal as Israel’s Gaza City occupation looms
The proposal includes a temporary halt to military operations for two months, during which a prisoner-hostage exchange would take place, according to media reports.
Palestinians in Gaza are struggling with hunger as Israel continues to block aid. / AA
August 18, 2025

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has agreed to a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza put forward by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, Egyptian media has said.

The state-run channel Al-Qahera News, citing unnamed Egyptian sources, said on Monday that the plan calls for Israeli forces to reposition themselves near the border to facilitate humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

The proposal includes a temporary halt to military operations for two months, during which a prisoner-hostage exchange would take place, according to the report.

The deal envisions the release of 10 Israeli hostages alive and the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

The sources said Hamas views the plan as the best available option to protect Gaza’s population from military escalation as well as a possible first step toward a permanent resolution.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas or mediators on the report.

The proposal comes more than a week after Israel's security cabinet approved plans to occupy the Gaza City and nearby refugee camps, which have sparked international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
