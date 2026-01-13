The defence giant’s export surge and high-tech push propel it into Europe’s top tier as global investors take notice.
Turkish defence firm ASELSAN on Tuesday surpassed a $30 billion market valuation, becoming the first company in Türkiye to cross the milestone and cementing its place among Europe’s most valuable defence players.
The company has also entered the top 10 most valuable defence industry firms in Europe, a leap driven by strong export growth and a focus on advanced, high-impact technologies.
ASELSAN’s rise has been fueled by aggressive expansion in international markets, highlighted by a recent $410 million defence contract with NATO member Poland.
The deal underscores the company’s export-led strategy as European countries ramp up defence spending amid growing security concerns.
Investors have increasingly gravitated towards ASELSAN as global markets rally around technology-driven firms, with the company emerging as a leading symbol of Türkiye’s technological transformation.
The firm’s order backlog has surged by 120 percent since early 2023, reaching $17.9 billion — nearly three times the global industry average growth rate of 42 percent over the same period.
Exports have climbed sharply as well. In the first nine months of 2025 alone, ASELSAN signed $1.45 billion in new export contracts, marking a 171 percent increase compared with the same period last year.