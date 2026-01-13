The defence giant’s export surge and high-tech push propel it into Europe’s top tier as global investors take notice.

Turkish defence firm ASELSAN on Tuesday surpassed a $30 billion market valuation, becoming the first company in Türkiye to cross the milestone and cementing its place among Europe’s most valuable defence players.

The company has also entered the top 10 most valuable defence industry firms in Europe, a leap driven by strong export growth and a focus on advanced, high-impact technologies.

ASELSAN’s rise has been fueled by aggressive expansion in international markets, highlighted by a recent $410 million defence contract with NATO member Poland.