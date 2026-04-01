The United Arab Emirates is preparing to support a US-led effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force, one of the world’s most critical oil corridors.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, citing Arab officials, the UAE is lobbying for a UN Security Council resolution that would authorise military action. It is also urging the United States and allied powers in Europe and Asia to form a coalition to secure the strategic waterway.

Abu Dhabi is reviewing potential military roles, including mine-clearing operations, as it considers becoming a direct participant in the conflict for the first time, the report said.

In a statement cited by the Journal, the UAE Foreign Ministry said there is “broad global consensus that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be preserved,” pointing to international concern over disruptions in the route.