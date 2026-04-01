WAR ON IRAN
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UAE backs military action to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Abu Dhabi weighs direct role as global powers eye coalition to secure a vital oil chokepoint.
UAE backs military action to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz each day, making it a critical artery for global energy markets. / Reuters
April 1, 2026

The United Arab Emirates is preparing to support a US-led effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force, one of the world’s most critical oil corridors.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, citing Arab officials, the UAE is lobbying for a UN Security Council resolution that would authorise military action. It is also urging the United States and allied powers in Europe and Asia to form a coalition to secure the strategic waterway.

Abu Dhabi is reviewing potential military roles, including mine-clearing operations, as it considers becoming a direct participant in the conflict for the first time, the report said.

In a statement cited by the Journal, the UAE Foreign Ministry said there is “broad global consensus that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be preserved,” pointing to international concern over disruptions in the route.

RelatedTRT World - Iran advances Strait of Hormuz toll plan
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The move comes as the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran fuels instability across the Gulf. Tensions have intensified since March 2, when Iran announced restrictions on navigation in the strait and warned it could target vessels transiting without coordination.

Roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes through the narrow channel each day, making it a critical artery for global energy markets.

Rising insecurity has already driven up oil prices, as well as shipping and insurance costs, heightening fears of further economic shockwaves if the crisis deepens.

RelatedTRT World - Hormuz disruptions mark worst supply shock since COVID-19 and Ukraine war: WFP
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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