Dozens missing after strike hits building near Tel Aviv; scientific institute reportedly damaged
June 14, 2025

Iranian missiles struck multiple locations in central and northern Israel early Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring 208 others, according to Israeli media reports, in one of the deadliest exchanges since hostilities escalated.

Channel 12 said around 50 rockets were fired at central Israel in the latest wave of attacks, with missiles landing in the Bat Yam and Rehovot areas south of Tel Aviv. Four people were killed in these areas, and 195 others were injured—five of them critically. The broadcaster also reported that approximately 35 people were missing after a missile hit a residential building in Bat Yam.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said the Weizmann Institute of Science, a prominent research university in Rehovot, was severely damaged in the strikes.

The Maariv newspaper said at least six sites were directly hit in central Israel.

In northern Israel, four people were killed and 13 others wounded when Iranian missiles struck the Haifa area, including Tamra and Krayot. Channel 12 reported “heavy damage” to multiple buildings and streets across those areas.

The Israeli military said it had intercepted two drones near the southern port city of Eilat and continued to engage incoming projectiles launched from Iran. It also confirmed it was carrying out retaliatory strikes on military targets in Tehran.

The flare-up follows a major Israeli attack early Friday that targeted Iranian nuclear and missile infrastructure, reportedly killing senior commanders, scientists and civilians. Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles at several Israeli cities.

The situation continues to evolve, with fears mounting over a broader regional conflict.

