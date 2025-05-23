US President Donald Trump has said that the tariff discussions with the EU “are going nowhere” and recommended a 50 percent tariff rate against the EU, starting on June 1.

“The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with,” Trump said on social media on Friday.

US and European stocks tumbled after Trump’s statement. Dow slumped 460 points, or 1.1 percent, in early trading, while European equity gauges also fell sharply, with Germany's DAX losing 1.6 percent, Britain's FTSE 100 dropping 0.8 percent and the regionwide Stoxx 600 share index 1.9 percent lower.

“Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the US of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable,” he noted.