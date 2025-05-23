US
2 min read
US threatens 50% tariff on EU goods, markets tumble
US President Trump claims tariff talks with EU "are going nowhere".
US threatens 50% tariff on EU goods, markets tumble
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump took to social media to say that tariff talks with the EU were going nowhere. “The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with,” Trump said. / Reuters
May 23, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that the tariff discussions with the EU “are going nowhere” and recommended a 50 percent tariff rate against the EU, starting on June 1.

“The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with,” Trump said on social media on Friday.

US and European stocks tumbled after Trump’s statement. Dow slumped 460 points, or 1.1 percent, in early trading, while European equity gauges also fell sharply, with Germany's DAX losing 1.6 percent, Britain's FTSE 100 dropping 0.8 percent and the regionwide Stoxx 600 share index 1.9 percent lower.

“Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the US of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable,” he noted.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump escalates global trade war with new 'Liberation Day' tariffs
RECOMMENDED


Trump added that there will not be a tariff if the products are made in the US. He has sparked uncertainty in global trade after announcing his “reciprocal” tariffs on April 2 for over 180 countries.

RelatedTRT Global - US retreat on China tariffs unmasks Trump’s flawed economic strategy


The EU was subjected to a 20 percent tariff rate on April 2. He later suspended those tariffs for every country except China, while China’s tariffs were also suspended after talks in Geneva earlier this month.

The US president has been seeking trade deals with other countries and reached a trade deal with the UK earlier this month.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Orban accuses Ukraine of threatening Hungary, rejects aid and fast-track EU entry
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing