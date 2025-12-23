WORLD
2 min read
India to provide $450M reconstruction package to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, mostly concessional loans
India’s foreign minister, on a two-day visit, says New Delhi is committing a $450M reconstruction package, including $350M in "concessional lines of credit" and $100M in grants.
India to provide $450M reconstruction package to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, mostly concessional loans
A man walks through the debris of a landslide that struck his house following Cyclone Ditwah, Sri Lanka, December 13 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 23, 2025

India has committed $450 million in humanitarian assistance to help Sri Lanka recover from the devastating damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah, foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday on a visit to the country.

The cyclone killed more than 640 people when it swept across the South Asian island last month, causing floods and landslides that inflicted about $4 billion in damage, according to the World Bank, or 4 percent of the country's GDP.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has described the storm, which affected more than two million people, as the most challenging natural disaster in the island's history.

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit, told a media briefing in Colombo he had handed a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dissanayake, committing to a "reconstruction package of $450 million".

While $350 million will take the form of "concessional lines of credit", the remaining $100 million will be given as grants.

RelatedTRT World - UN seeks $35M in emergency funding to aid cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

‘An immediate priority’

Jaishankar also noted the 1,100 tonnes of relief material, along with medicine and other necessary equipment, sent to India's southern neighbour in the cyclone's immediate aftermath.

RECOMMENDED

"Given the scale of damage, restoring connectivity was clearly an immediate priority," he said, detailing the Indian military's assistance in providing portable bridges.

Jaishankar said India would also look at other ways to mitigate the losses, including encouraging Indian tourism to Sri Lanka.

"Similarly, an increase in foreign direct investment from India can boost your economy at a critical time," he added.

The cyclone struck as Sri Lanka was emerging from its worst-ever economic meltdown in 2022, when it ran out of foreign exchange reserves to pay for essential imports such as food, fuel and medicines.

Following a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund approved in early 2023, the country's economy has stabilised.

RelatedTRT World - Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after deadly floods

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan