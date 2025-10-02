EU leaders have pledged to step up defence cooperation with Ukraine, warning that Russia’s intensifying attacks pose a growing threat to the continent.

Speaking at a joint press conference, European Council President Antonio Costa said the bloc’s next summit on October 23-24 would be “decision day.”

“In two weeks, the European Commission will present the roadmap on 2030 defence readiness, and the European Council will meet again in three weeks, and that will be decision time,” Costa told reporters.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that Russia was “threatening us, testing us, and they will not stop,” stressing the need for greater backing for Kiev.

“First of all, we have to step up our financial support for Ukraine,” she said. “Everybody knows now what is at stake…our main goal is to build a Europe so strong that war is simply not an option.”

One of the most debated issues has been European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s proposed “drone wall” designed to counter the growing use of unmanned aircraft in warfare.

She expressed solidarity with EU member states whose airspace has been violated, including Poland, Romania, Estonia and, most recently, Denmark.

Calling them “hybrid war tactics”, Frederiksen urged a strong European response, stressing every citizen and territory must be protected.

Frederiksen noted drones had transformed warfare, demanding cross-border investment in both drone technology and countermeasures.

'We need a precise Pan-European plan'