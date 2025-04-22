US President Donald Trump has said that he has no intention of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, though he renewed pressure on him to lower interest rates.

"I have no intention of firing him," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday. "I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates."

Calling it a "perfect time" to cut rates, Trump said that such a move would not be critical but would help the economy.

"If he doesn't, is it the end? No, it's not. But it would be good timing," he said.

Trump pointed to a recent drop in prices, particularly in energy and grocery items, as justification for a rate cut.