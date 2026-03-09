WAR ON IRAN
Over 36,000 Americans return from Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
More than 36,000 American citizens returned to the US from the Middle East since US-Israeli war on Iran began.
State Department says thousands evacuated as conflict spreads across Middle East / Reuters
a day ago

The US State Department has said that more than 36,000 American citizens have safely returned to the US from the Middle East since February 28, when the US-Israel war on Iran began.

In a statement, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Dylan Johnson said the department has carried out more than two dozen charter flights and evacuated thousands of Americans from the region.

While commercial flight availability across the region is improving, the department said charter flight and ground transportation options remain in operation.

"Seats available on the Department’s charter options are significantly greater than the demand from Americans in the region," Johnson said, adding that many US citizens continue to leave using commercial flights.

The department urged US citizens in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel who need help leaving the region to complete its crisis intake form.

The report comes amid the US-Israel war on Iran began on February 28, killing more than 1,300 people so far, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.

Iran has retaliated with barrages targeting US bases, diplomatic facilities, and military personnel in the region, as well as Israel.

At least seven US service members have been killed.

