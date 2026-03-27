WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Pentagon reportedly considering diverting Ukraine military aid to Middle East amid Iran war
The weapons ​that could be redirected include air defence interceptor missiles ​purchased through a NATO initiative launched last year.
Pentagon reportedly considering diverting Ukraine military aid to Middle East amid Iran war
A final decision to redirect the ammunition and military equipment has not yet been made by the Pentagon. (FILE) / Reuters
March 27, 2026

The Pentagon is weighing whether to redirect weapons originally meant for Ukraine to ​the Middle East, as the war in Iran strains supplies ‌of some of the US military's most critical munitions, the Washington Post reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The weapons ​that could be redirected include air defence interceptor missiles ​purchased through a NATO initiative launched last year, under which partner countries buy US arms for Kiev, the ​report said.

A final decision to redirect the ammunition and military equipment has not yet been made by the Pentagon, but experts said the shift would highlight the growing trade-offs required to sustain the war against Iran.

The Trump administration has cut off most of the Pentagon's direct military assistance to Ukraine, so diverting the current resources would leave Ukraine with limited munitions.

RECOMMENDED

The Pentagon released a statement that said the Defense Department would "ensure that U.S. forces and those of our allies and partners have what they need to fight and win."

European nations currently provide the bulk of military support to Kiev, committing about $4 billion to Ukraine through the NATO programme, according to a US official, but a constant flow of munitions to the Ukraine war is still crucial.

"They are really burning through munitions, so there are questions now about how much they will keep providing through the deal," said a diplomatic official with knowledge of the NATO programme.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran slams 'calculated' US school strike as war crime at UN
19,000 children displaced daily in Lebanon as violence escalates, UNICEF says
Israel bars Muslims from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for fourth consecutive week
UN rights chief says Iran school bombing 'evoked visceral horror,' urges end to attacks
Iran's IRGC calls on civilians to leave areas near US bases
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia reach defence 'arrangement' amid US-Israeli war on Iran
Stratcom Summit 2026 opens in Istanbul amid rising global tensions and information warfare
China denies reports of SMIC sending chipmaking tools to Iran
US land mines seen scattered in Iran pose 'extreme danger' to civilians
President Erdogan warns post-WWII global order faces deep legitimacy crisis
Protection of truth critical in 'disinformation age': Türkiye's head of communications
Netanyahu does not know how to win in any arena: former Israeli PM Bennett
US seeks control over Nord Stream gas, Russia's Lavrov says
Israel's Netanyahu plans to extend military service amid army personnel shortage
Israel turning Gaza's 'yellow line' into permanent separation zone: report