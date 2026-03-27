The Pentagon is weighing whether to redirect weapons originally meant for Ukraine to ​the Middle East, as the war in Iran strains supplies ‌of some of the US military's most critical munitions, the Washington Post reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The weapons ​that could be redirected include air defence interceptor missiles ​purchased through a NATO initiative launched last year, under ⁠which partner countries buy US arms for Kiev, the ​report said.

A final decision to redirect the ammunition and military equipment has not yet been made by the Pentagon, but experts said the shift would highlight the growing trade-offs required to sustain the war against Iran.

The Trump administration has cut off most of the Pentagon's direct military assistance to Ukraine, so diverting the current resources would leave Ukraine with limited munitions.