The Pentagon is weighing whether to redirect weapons originally meant for Ukraine to the Middle East, as the war in Iran strains supplies of some of the US military's most critical munitions, the Washington Post reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The weapons that could be redirected include air defence interceptor missiles purchased through a NATO initiative launched last year, under which partner countries buy US arms for Kiev, the report said.
A final decision to redirect the ammunition and military equipment has not yet been made by the Pentagon, but experts said the shift would highlight the growing trade-offs required to sustain the war against Iran.
The Trump administration has cut off most of the Pentagon's direct military assistance to Ukraine, so diverting the current resources would leave Ukraine with limited munitions.
The Pentagon released a statement that said the Defense Department would "ensure that U.S. forces and those of our allies and partners have what they need to fight and win."
European nations currently provide the bulk of military support to Kiev, committing about $4 billion to Ukraine through the NATO programme, according to a US official, but a constant flow of munitions to the Ukraine war is still crucial.
"They are really burning through munitions, so there are questions now about how much they will keep providing through the deal," said a diplomatic official with knowledge of the NATO programme.