WORLD
3 min read
Türkiye, Egypt join efforts on regional crises, reject Gaza occupation plan
Two countries pledge unified efforts to address Middle East challenges, says Egyptian foreign minister.
Türkiye, Egypt join efforts on regional crises, reject Gaza occupation plan
Both sides stressed the necessity of Israel lifting all restrictions on all crossings into Gaza. / AA
August 9, 2025

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has announced a consensus with Türkiye on ways to tackle the ongoing crises affecting the region, following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in El Alamein, Egypt.

In a joint press conference on Saturday, Abdelatty described the current phase of Egypt-Türkiye relations as a “significant moment of strategic alignment.”

The Egyptian minister expressed hopes to “increase Turkish direct investments and intensify collaboration in production, manufacturing, energy, transport, and tourism sectors, aiming to raise bilateral trade volume to $15 billion.”

He emphasised the “shared condemnation of Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza,” noting that Cairo and Ankara condemned these acts as “flagrant violations of international law and humanitarian norms, undermining the Palestinian right to self-determination and an independent state.”

Abdelatty warned that “Israel’s systematic starvation and genocide policy fuels conflict, hatred, and extremism in the region,” reaffirming that “neither Israel nor the region will achieve security or stability without realising a Palestinian state.”

Both sides stressed the necessity of Israel lifting all restrictions on all crossings into Gaza.

The ministers confirmed their “commitment to unite efforts and employ all available means to confront the Israeli occupation plan and its repercussions,” the official said.

Other priority regional topics included Libya, where Abdelatty stressed the “urgent need to hold presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously, dismantle militias, and ensure the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries,” calling this “the sole guarantee for security and stability in Libya.”

The ministers also discussed Sudan, emphasising “the importance of reaching a ceasefire and ensuring aid delivery.”

Regarding Syria, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s “rejection of any moves jeopardising the security, safety, and stability of the Syrian people.”

He called for international unity to “prevent Syria from becoming a source of regional instability,” condemned Israeli violations and occupation of Syrian territory, and strongly rejected Israel’s breach of the 1974 Syria-Israel Disengagement Agreement as a flagrant violation of international law.

RECOMMENDED

The talks also touched on developments in the Horn of Africa, where Abdelatty stressed the importance of “respecting Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity,” condemning “any interference in its internal affairs to safeguard its security and stability.”

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tammam Khalaf said the two ministers expressed mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields, especially as this year marks the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Türkiye.

Emergency OIC meeting

Fidan, on the other hand, said that Türkiye will convene an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address Israel’s plan to fully occupy Gaza.

"(Regarding Israel’s Gaza plan) As the Chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, we have decided to call the OIC to a meeting," Fidan told reporters during the press conference.

Fidan also condemned Israel’s intentions, saying: "We completely reject (Israel’s) intention to fully occupy Gaza; this plan is a new phase of Israel’s expansionist and genocidal policy."

He added: "As Türkiye and Egypt, we will continue to stand against such scenarios."

Highlighting humanitarian efforts, Fidan also noted: "We have sent approximately 102,000 tons of humanitarian aid for our brothers in Gaza to date. We thank Egypt for its close cooperation in delivering the aid."

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish FM Fidan to visit Egypt amid deepening bilateral ties and regional discussions

Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'