The United Nations Security Council has unanimously extended "for a final time" a long-running peacekeeping mission in Lebanon until the end of 2026.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), established in 1978, patrols Lebanon's southern border with Israel.

The 15-member council on Thursday unanimously adopted a French-drafted resolution after a compromise was reached with the United States, a veto-wielding council.

The Security Council decided "to extend for a final time the mandate of UNIFIL."

The resolution "requests UNIFIL to cease its operations on 31 December 2026 and to start from this date and within one year its orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal of its personnel, in close consultation with the Government of Lebanon with the aim of making Lebanon Government the sole provider of security in southern Lebanon."

This will be the last time the United States will support an extension of UNIFIL, said acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea.

"The security environment in Lebanon is radically different than just one year ago, creating the space for Lebanon to assume greater responsibility," she told the council.