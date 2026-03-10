The Trump administration is mulling a ground operation to retrieve Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, according to a media report published on Monday.

The highly enriched uranium is believed to be sitting in a storage facility deep underground, according to military officials who spoke to CNN.

The officials said that US President Donald Trump's move to seize the uranium stockpile would require a significant number of US ground troops, not just a special forces operation.

Much of the uranium is believed to be at Iran’s Isfahan nuclear site, and retrieving the material would align with Trump's edict of completely eliminating Iran’s nuclear capability, which was one of the president’s stated aims of the war.

Related TRT World - Iran agreed in talks with US not to stockpile enriched uranium — Oman

Military experts said that if the Trump administration went ahead with an operation to retrieve the uranium, it could mark the first major commitment of US ground forces to the war.

If that plan is executed, it would be a military escalation that would put a large number of troops in danger, as it would require a complex mission to safely recover and transport a large amount of highly radioactive material.