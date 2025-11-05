Türkiye has expressed condolences to Bosnia and Herzegovina after a devastating fire at a nursing home in the city of Tuzla claimed at least 11 lives.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the fire that broke out yesterday (4 November) at a nursing home in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.”