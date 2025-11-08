Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia launched more than 450 attack drones and 45 missiles of various types across multiple regions in Ukraine, leaving multiple casualties and infrastructure damage.

“A rescue operation is underway in Dnipro. At night, Russia struck the city; it hit a residential building. As of now, 11 people have been injured. Unfortunately, one person died,” Zelenskyy said Saturday on Telegram.

He added that another civilian was killed in the Kharkiv region, with more victims reported in Kiev and Poltava regions.

According to Zelenskyy, the drones targeted residential areas, energy infrastructure, and other civilian sites across Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions.