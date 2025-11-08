CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
Russia carried out massive, deadly drone attacks on Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Over 450 drones launched overnight, rescue efforts underway in Dnipro, says Ukrainian president.
According to Zelenskyy, the drones targeted residential areas. / Reuters
November 8, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia launched more than 450 attack drones and 45 missiles of various types across multiple regions in Ukraine, leaving multiple casualties and infrastructure damage.

“A rescue operation is underway in Dnipro. At night, Russia struck the city; it hit a residential building. As of now, 11 people have been injured. Unfortunately, one person died,” Zelenskyy said Saturday on Telegram.

He added that another civilian was killed in the Kharkiv region, with more victims reported in Kiev and Poltava regions.

According to Zelenskyy, the drones targeted residential areas, energy infrastructure, and other civilian sites across Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions.

Emergency services are carrying out rescue and recovery operations in the affected areas.

Two people in Dnipro remain missing after a Russian drone struck a residential building, according to local authorities.

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on Ukraine’s claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the conflict, which started in February 2022.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
