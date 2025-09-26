US President Donald Trump has said his administration will impose a 100 percent tariff on "any branded or patented pharmaceutical product" entering the US beginning October 1.
The measure will exempt companies that establish drug manufacturing plants in the US, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
He said the exemption applies to projects that have already started, including sites where construction is underway.
"There will, therefore, be no tariff on these pharmaceutical products if construction has started," Trump said.
The announcement marks the latest step in Trump’s effort to pressure multinational corporations to shift production to the US.
His administration has frequently tied trade actions to broader national security justifications.
In a separate post, Trump said the US will impose tariffs of 30 to 50 percent on certain categories of furniture and cabinetry, also starting October 1.
"We will be imposing a 50% tariff on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and associated products, starting October 1st, 2025. Additionally, we will be charging a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture," Trump wrote.
Ongoing US tariff strategy
The president said the tariffs are in response to the "massive flooding" of those products into the US from overseas suppliers, which he described as an "unfair practice."
He argued that the move was necessary to protect American manufacturers, saying the measures reflect his administration’s focus on safeguarding US industries and jobs.
While Trump did not name specific countries targeted by the new tariffs, furniture imports from Asia — particularly China and Vietnam — have been central to previous disputes over trade practices.
The announcement comes amid broader economic tensions, as Trump continues to press for new trade arrangements and industrial policies designed to increase domestic production in critical sectors.
Pharmaceutical companies have not yet publicly responded to the announcement.
Industry analysts say the tariffs could reshape global supply chains, especially for specialized branded medicines, while raising questions about potential impacts on drug prices for US consumers.
The new measures follow a series of earlier tariff announcements targeting electric vehicles, semiconductors, and other industrial goods as part of the administration’s "America First" trade agenda.