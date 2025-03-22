WORLD
Voice of America journalists sue Trump administration over network shutdown
The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, seeks reinstatement of more than 900 full-time employees and 550 contractors placed on indefinite leave.
The shutdown has left VOA’s homepage and streaming services inactive for over a week. / AP
March 22, 2025

Voice of America (VOA) journalists have sued the Donald Trump administration and senior adviser Kari Lake, saying the abrupt shutdown of the US-funded network violates the First Amendment and congressional authority, according to media reports.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, seeks reinstatement of more than 900 full-time employees and 550 contractors placed on indefinite leave, according to National Public Radio (NPR).

Plaintiffs include former VOA White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara and Press Freedom Editor Jessica Jerreat. Kathryn Neeper, a senior official at the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), is also suing.

Lake, appointed by Trump to oversee USAGM, defended the move: "Waste, fraud, and abuse run rampant in this agency and American taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund it."

The shutdown has left VOA’s homepage and streaming services inactive for over a week.

David Seide, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, condemned the decision, saying: "Tragically, Kari Lake lives in the MAGA fantasy world, but she makes decisions that have real-world consequences for hundreds of journalists."

The lawsuit is backed by press advocacy groups and unions.

VOA, funded by Congress since World War II, reaches 100 countries in 63 languages.

The broader USAGM network includes Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and the Open Technology Fund. Similar lawsuits have been filed this week.

For some plaintiffs, the shutdown has dire consequences.

Two foreign national VOA journalists face visa expirations on March 31. One, John Doe 3, risks imprisonment in a country that has labelled VOA a “subversive organisation."

Neither USAGM nor acting chief Victor Morales has responded to the allegations.

