Zimbabwe on Wednesday suspended exports of all raw minerals and lithium concentrates with immediate effect after the government alleged malpractices and leakages.

The country’s mines ministry said the ban on exports would remain in place until further notice and applied to all minerals currently in transit.

Zimbabwe is the largest lithium producer in Africa and exported 1.128 million tonnes of lithium-bearing spodumene concentrate in 2025, up 11 percent from a year before, with the bulk of the exported volume shipped to China.

"The government expects cooperation of the mining industry on this measure which has been taken in the national interest," the mines ministry statement said, Reuters reported .

"The government remains committed to ... in-country value addition and beneficiation, compliance, and accountability in the exportation of Zimbabwe's mineral resources," it added.

Low revenue in exports

Traditionally, Zimbabwe exported lithium ore and concentrates, semi-processed material that still needs refining into battery-grade chemicals like lithium carbonate or hydroxide.

Exporting raw concentrates fetches relatively low revenue because the highest-value manufacturing steps occur abroad.

Research by institutions, including the African Development Bank, has consistently shown that mineral-rich countries capture only a small fraction of total value when they export raw or semi-processed commodities. In the lithium value chain, the bulk of profits are realised at the refining and chemical conversion stages, where spodumene concentrate is turned into battery-grade lithium carbonate or hydroxide, rather than at the mining stage.

World Bank commodity data also shows that unprocessed mineral exports, including ores and concentrates, remain dominated by raw output in many developing countries, leaving them exposed to global price swings and low profit margins compared with refining finished products.

Push for local processing

Zimbabwe wants to incentivise mining companies to build local processing and refining facilities, capturing more of the value chain inside the country rather than sending cheap feedstock overseas, the Zimbabwe Mail reported.

Export earnings from lithium concentrates have been flat in dollar terms, even as volumes have grown. But revenues didn’t grow proportionately, partly because global lithium prices have been volatile and below their boom highs.