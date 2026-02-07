The Transitional Presidential Council (CPT), Haiti’s governing body, dissolved on Saturday and appointed Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime as the acting head of the Caribbean nation.

A favourite of Washington, the newly designated head of state begins his renewed rule amid severe political and social turmoil following the end of the transitional governing council.

The CPT was installed in November 2024 and was intended to bring stability and peace to gang-violence-plagued Haiti through a nine-member governing council and a prime minister.

On Saturday, the short-lived political body was dismantled after failing to meet expectations and the needs of the Haitian people, as political instability and gang-related violence continue unabated across the country.

Haiti’s domestic criminal organisations have exerted control over the country’s major cities through extreme violence.

According to the UN, the Viv Ansanm gang coalition continues to dominate nearly 90 percent of the capital, Port-au-Prince. By September 2025, criminal groups had killed at least 4,384 people between January and September of that year.

They also wounded 1,899 individuals and kidnapped 491 others.

Massacres, kidnappings, torture, forced recruitment, and sexual violence have been the primary means through which gangs have maintained control over Haiti’s metropolitan areas.