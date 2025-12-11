CLIMATE
Kenyan climate activist sets world record with 72-hour tree hug to spotlight conservation
Truphena Muthoni, 22, completes a marathon tree-hug in Nyeri to highlight indigenous conservation and mental well-being.
The 22-year-old started the challenge on Monday, seeking to surpass her earlier 48-hour record. / AFP
December 11, 2025

Kenyan climate activist Truphena Muthoni has set a new world record by hugging a tree for 72 consecutive hours in Nyeri County, completing the feat as part of a campaign to promote indigenous tree protection and mental wellness.

The 22-year-old started the challenge on Monday and finished it on Thursday, seeking to surpass her earlier 48-hour record.

Local officials and community groups monitored the event throughout the three days, with residents streaming in to witness the attempt as Muthoni remained wrapped around the trunk of the tree even when it rained.

Her effort quickly gained national attention, with conservation organisations praising the symbolism of using an endurance challenge to draw focus to Kenya’s threatened indigenous species.

‘Protecting our trees is part of protecting our own well-being’

Speaking to reporters shortly after completing the record, Muthoni said she wanted young Kenyans to see conservation and mental health as connected issues.

“I did this to show that nature can hold us when life feels heavy, and that protecting our trees is part of protecting our own well-being,” she said.

Nyeri County environmental officers, who were present on Thursday, said her action has helped spotlight indigenous tree restoration efforts in central Kenya, an area battling soil degradation, shifting rainfall patterns, and pressure on natural forests.

SOURCE:AA
