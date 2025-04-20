The Palestine Red Crescent has rejected the findings of an Israeli military investigation that blamed operational failures for the killing of 15 Gaza emergency service workers, denouncing the report as "full of lies".

"The report is full of lies. It is invalid and unacceptable, as it justifies the killing and shifts responsibility to a personal error in the field command when the truth is quite different," Nebal Farsakh, spokesperson for the Red Crescent, told AFP news agency.

Earlier, the Israeli army said a review into last month's killing of emergency responders in Gaza found there had been "several professional failures" and that a commander would be dismissed over the incident.

However, it claimed no evidence of "indiscriminate fire" by troops and maintained that some of those killed were fighters.

A video showed that the victims were shot, and some of them had their hands bound and were buried in an area roughly 200 meters from where their vehicles had last been seen.

Initially, the Israeli army claimed that its forces had opened fire on vehicles that approached in a "suspicious manner" without emergency signals. It later admitted to killing the medics.

The army called reports about killing the Palestinian medics "blood libels" and "false accusations" against its soldiers.

The army insisted that it was conducting a "vital mission" aimed at Hamas members when the incident occurred on March 23.