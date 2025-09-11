One of the five Brazilian Supreme Court judges trying former President Jair Bolsonaro has surprised the court by voting to acquit him, creating a split in the ongoing trial over his alleged coup attempt in 2022.

It came a day after two judges voted to convict the former leader.

With the vote, the count now stands at two judges for conviction (Alexandre de Moraes and Flavio Dino) and one for acquittal (Luiz Fux). Two judges remain to cast their votes. A simple majority of three is sufficient for a conviction.

The trial seeks to determine whether Bolsonaro orchestrated a plot to illegally cling to power after his election defeat in 2022 to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Criminal liability must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt"