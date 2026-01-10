​​​The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to at least 65, the Iran Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has reported.

The report published on the website of the US-based group said demonstrations have lasted 13 straight days.

It said protests took place in 512 locations in 180 cities in all 31 provinces, resulting in the deaths of 50 protesters, 14 law enforcement and security officials, and one government-affiliated civilian.

Demonstrations also left dozens injured and 2,311 detained.

The injuries were largely caused by pellet shots and plastic bullets, according to the report.

Authorities have not issued a statement about those killed or injured.