Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Demonstrations leave dozens injured, along with at least 2,311 detained, according to a report from HRANA.
Protesters gather amid burning vehicles during anti-government unrest in Tehran, in a screen grab from social media video, January 9, 2026. / Reuters
January 10, 2026

​​​The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to at least 65, the Iran Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has reported.

The report published on the website of the US-based group said demonstrations have lasted 13 straight days.

It said protests took place in 512 locations in 180 cities in all 31 provinces, resulting in the deaths of 50 protesters, 14 law enforcement and security officials, and one government-affiliated civilian.

Demonstrations also left dozens injured and 2,311 detained.

The injuries were largely caused by pellet shots and plastic bullets, according to the report.

Authorities have not issued a statement about those killed or injured.

‘In big trouble’

Iran has witnessed waves of protests since late December, largely due to a steep decline in the value of the Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions.

The demonstrations started on December 28 near Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and later expanded to several cities.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran is “in big trouble” as protests spread, saying the US is closely monitoring developments and warned authorities against using lethal force.

Iran has accused the US and Israel of fomenting the unrest, with officials warning that security forces and the judiciary “will show no tolerance whatsoever toward saboteurs”.

SOURCE:AA
