AFRICA
1 min read
Somali forces kill 15, capture 8 Al Shabaab terrorists in southern Somalia
Danab special forces mount an air-supported operation in Middle Juba as Mogadishu steps up pressure on militant networks.
Somali forces kill 15, capture 8 Al Shabaab terrorists in southern Somalia
The elite Danab unit carried out the raid late Saturday in Jilib district of the Middle Juba region, long considered a key Al Shabaab hub. / Reuters
January 4, 2026

Somali special forces killed 15 Al Shabaab terrorists and captured eight others during a nighttime operation in southern Somalia, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday, underscoring what officials described as the military’s expanding reach against the militant group.

The elite Danab unit carried out the raid late Saturday in the Jilib district of the Middle Juba region, long considered a key Al Shabaab hub.

In a statement, the ministry said the operation involved air mobility and precise ground maneuvers, allowing troops to strike militant positions deep inside contested territory.

RelatedTRT World - Al Shabaab leader among 24 terrorists killed in Somalia: statement
RECOMMENDED

Somalia’s growing ability to combat terrorism

Officials stated that the raid underscored the Somali National Army's growing capabilities, particularly its ability to deploy rapidly and sustain operations across multiple regions.

Al Shabaab, which is linked to Al Qaeda, has waged an insurgency against Somalia’s federal government for more than 16 years, carrying out frequent attacks on security forces, government officials and civilians.

Since late 2024, Somali forces — alongside security units in the semi-autonomous Puntland region — have intensified air and ground operations against Al Shabaab in southern and central Somalia, as well as against Daesh terrorists in the northeastern Bari region, with backing from international partners.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
Gaza committee awaits 'Board of Peace' meeting to confirm funding pledges
Israel’s blatant West Bank move breaches international law, Oslo Accords: experts