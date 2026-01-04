Somali special forces killed 15 Al Shabaab terrorists and captured eight others during a nighttime operation in southern Somalia, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday, underscoring what officials described as the military’s expanding reach against the militant group.

The elite Danab unit carried out the raid late Saturday in the Jilib district of the Middle Juba region, long considered a key Al Shabaab hub.

In a statement, the ministry said the operation involved air mobility and precise ground maneuvers, allowing troops to strike militant positions deep inside contested territory.