Somali special forces killed 15 Al Shabaab terrorists and captured eight others during a nighttime operation in southern Somalia, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday, underscoring what officials described as the military’s expanding reach against the militant group.
The elite Danab unit carried out the raid late Saturday in the Jilib district of the Middle Juba region, long considered a key Al Shabaab hub.
In a statement, the ministry said the operation involved air mobility and precise ground maneuvers, allowing troops to strike militant positions deep inside contested territory.
Somalia’s growing ability to combat terrorism
Officials stated that the raid underscored the Somali National Army's growing capabilities, particularly its ability to deploy rapidly and sustain operations across multiple regions.
Al Shabaab, which is linked to Al Qaeda, has waged an insurgency against Somalia’s federal government for more than 16 years, carrying out frequent attacks on security forces, government officials and civilians.
Since late 2024, Somali forces — alongside security units in the semi-autonomous Puntland region — have intensified air and ground operations against Al Shabaab in southern and central Somalia, as well as against Daesh terrorists in the northeastern Bari region, with backing from international partners.