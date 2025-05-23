The spectacular rise of the far-right in Poland’s presidential elections last week is a result of voters’ antipathy towards the established political order and a growing ‘Ukraine fatigue’, marking a significant ideological shift for a country known for its antagonism towards Russia.

The far-right surge in Poland comes amid similar trends across the world, with nationalist and populist leaders now in power from the US to India and beyond.

Rafal Trzaskowski, the eastern European country’s pro-EU and centrist candidate, came first with nearly a third of the total vote, while conservative historian Karol Nawrocki followed with barely two points less.

Slawomir Mentzen and Grzegorz Braun, two far-right candidates, came third and fourth, respectively, and won more than twenty percent of the popular vote.

“Such scores for far-right candidates hint at a growing dissatisfaction with the current ruling coalition of centrist and leftist parties, as well as with the former ruling conservative party, PiS,” says Denys Kolesnyk, a French consultant and eastern Europe specialist and the president of MENA Research Center, a Vienna-based think-tank.

Centrist Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the former president of the powerful European Council, leads Poland’s fragile coalition but faces increasing attacks from far-right groups.

Tusk is also facing increasing criticism from the conservative and Eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party, part of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) , a rightwing EU platform with many nationalist parties.

Poland will, however, have to wait till early June when Trzaskowski, a moderate conservative, and PiS candidate Nawrocki face off in a tough run-off to decide the next president.

Experts say that the conservative candidate is better placed, with the leftists losing all influence on the election outcome.

“Karol Nawrocki has a good chance of winning the presidential race because he would most likely benefit from some far-right votes, even though neither he nor his party is far-right,” Kolesnyk tells TRT World.

Fed up with the establishment

Experts point out that the far-right's ascendancy in Europe has a similar political trajectory to other populist movements, like Trump’s MAGA campaign, and has been triggered by a similar dissatisfaction with mainstream parties aligned with older political establishments.

“The first-round presidential tally is unprecedented: Slawomir Mentzen and Grzegorz Braun together pulled just over one-fifth of all ballots, the highest for the far-right share since 1989,” says Linas Kojala of the Geopolitics and Security Studies Center in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, a Baltic state which formed a commonwealth with Poland between the 16th and 18th centuries.

Mentzen is an anti-establishment candidate who identified the EU as a “totalitarian” state and once advocated a possible exit from the union. Braun, a firebrand with both xenophobic and anti-Semitic views, left Mentzen’s far-right party after accusing it of not being adequately nationalist .

“Their electorate is disproportionately young, male and urban, mobilised more through social-media channels than through party structures that have long alternated power between [Tusk’s centrist] Civic Platform and Law & Justice,” Kojala tells TRT World.

But Kojala also views the first round result as more of a protest vote against the country’s two-party monopoly by young Poles who felt left behind, rather than “sudden embrace of extremism”.

Kolesnyk, though, adds that the real impact of the far-right on political life in Poland would remain “marginal”, which is a far cry from the “reality in numerous western European states”.

But west Europe’s trend might be becoming a “reality” in the east too, if recent political shifts are anything to go by.

While far-right groups have made big gains in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal, among other west European nations, they have also shown their strength across the east in recent years.

Last week in Romania, far-right leader George Simion lost the country’s presidential runoff but gained more than 46 percent of the total vote in an unprecedented election result.