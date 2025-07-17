WORLD
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says his latest talks with US President Trump focused on a deal that would help each country bolster its aerial technology.
President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are considering a deal that involves Washington buying battlefield-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Kiev purchasing weapons from the US, Zelenskyy has said in an interview with the New York Post.

Ukrainian drones have been able to strike targets as deep as 800 miles (1,300 km) into Russian territory.

"The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal," Zelenskyy told The Post in the interview conducted Wednesday.

The Ukrainian leader said drones were the key tool that has allowed his country to fight off Russia's invasion for more than three years.

"We will be ready to share this experience with America and other European partners," he said. Ukraine was also in talks with Denmark, Norway and Germany, he said.

Zelenskyy announced unspecified future agreements with the United States, which he said would strengthen his country, as he appeared in parliament to put forward his new government.

Next year's US defence and national security budget request boosts spending on small drones, in part because of lessons learned during Russia's war in Ukraine, where unmanned aircraft have proven to be an integral part of low-cost, yet highly effective fighting.

SOURCE:REUTERS
