WORLD
1 min read
Trump seeks racketeering charges against George Soros, son
Soros had announced in 2023 that he would hand over control of his philanthropic empire to his son Alexander.
Trump seeks racketeering charges against George Soros, son
Hungarian-born Soros, 95, has long been a bogeyman for the far right in Europe and the United States for his financial support of progressive causes. / AA
August 27, 2025

US President Donald Trump has called for billionaire George Soros and his son to face criminal charges over unfounded claims that the family is behind "violent protests" around the country.

Trump did not specify what had prompted his morning outburst, but it comes as his administration pursues multiple criminal investigations against his perceived enemies.

"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more," the president wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, referring to a law against taking part in a criminal organisation.

Street protests broke out in Los Angeles in June in response to a ramp-up of immigration raids.

Trump used the demonstrations as justification to deploy the National Guard and Marines into the Democratic-run city.

RECOMMENDED

Fact-checkers, including AFP, debunked several images which circulated online at the time, claiming to show that groups backed by the Soros family had strategically placed bricks to hurl at police.

Joe Biden awarded the elder Soros a presidential Medal of Freedom in January shortly before Trump took office, citing Soros's support for "organisations, and projects across the world that strengthen democracy, human rights, education and social justice."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod