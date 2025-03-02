Gaza's Civil Defence Agency reported Israeli artillery shelling and tank fire near the southern city of Khan Younis on Sunday as the two sides disagreed on how to prolong a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

"Artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli tanks targeted the border areas of Abasan al-Kabira town, east of Khan Younis city, in the southern Gaza Strip," the agency said in a statement.

The health officials in Gaza said at least four Palestinians have been killed in latest Israeli strikes.

Approached for comment, the Israeli army said it was looking into the matter.

Reserves called up