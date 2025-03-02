WAR ON GAZA
Gaza Civil Defence reports Israeli military's artillery shelling, tank fire near Khan Younis
Israeli government approves bill allowing military to call up additional 400,000 reserve soldiers.
Approached for comment, the Israeli army said it was looking into the matter. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 2, 2025

Gaza's Civil Defence Agency reported Israeli artillery shelling and tank fire near the southern city of Khan Younis on Sunday as the two sides disagreed on how to prolong a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

"Artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli tanks targeted the border areas of Abasan al-Kabira town, east of Khan Younis city, in the southern Gaza Strip," the agency said in a statement.

The health officials in Gaza said at least four Palestinians have been killed in latest Israeli strikes.

Approached for comment, the Israeli army said it was looking into the matter.

Reserves called up

The Israeli government, meanwhile, approved a bill allowing the military to call up an additional 400,000 reserve soldiers.

Israeli Channel 14 said the decision came amid fears of renewed fighting in Gaza.

Under the new decision, the Israeli army will be able to mobilise up to 400,000 reserve soldiers by May 29, representing an increase of 80,000 soldiers compared to the previous order which approved a maximum mobilisation of 320,000 reserve soldiers, the broadcaster said.

"This decision comes amid ongoing challenges in recruiting human resources for reserve duty," the channel said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
