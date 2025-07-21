An undercover Israeli unit has detained Dr Marwan Al Hams, director of field hospitals in Gaza, during a deadly raid near a Red Cross facility in the southern city of Rafah, the Health Ministry said.

Al Hams, who also heads Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, was abducted while visiting a field hospital affiliated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, the ministry said on Monday, calling the abduction “a grave violation” of international humanitarian law.

Eyewitnesses and security sources told Anadolu that armed men in a 4x4 vehicle opened fire on a group of civilians at a seaside cafe across from the Red Cross hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza before abducting Al Hams.

The assault killed two Palestinians and injured an ambulance driver, they added.

No official Israeli statement had been issued on the abduction.

The Health Ministry said the kidnapping marks “an alarming escalation” and a direct attack on humanitarian workers, describing Al Hams as “a leading medical voice exposing the suffering of children, wounded patients, and starving civilians.” It demanded his immediate and unconditional release.

In a separate statement, the Government Media Office in Gaza condemned the raid as “a full-fledged war crime.” It accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting the ambulance carrying Al Hams and held Tel Aviv responsible for his safety.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Israeli forces shot directly at the ambulance, killing journalist Tamer Al Za’anin and wounding others.