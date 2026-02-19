US President Donald Trump will chair the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday.

The new international body was set up initially for the reconstruction and stabilisation of Gaza after a so-called ceasefire slowed the intensity of Israel’s genocidal war in the besieged enclave in late 2025.

Endorsed by the UN Security Council through a resolution , the Board of Peace will coordinate humanitarian aid, rebuilding efforts, and long-term security in the war-torn territory.

The concept of the Board of Peace emerged from Trump’s 20-point plan announced in late 2025 to end the Gaza war.

With Trump as its permanent chairman , the board was formally launched with a charter-signing ceremony at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month.

Representatives from 19 founding member states , including Türkiye, attended the ceremony.

The immediate objective of the Board of Peace is to facilitate the rebuilding of Gaza, which suffered complete destruction during the two-year-long war in which Israel killed over 71,660 Palestinians and injured many more.

The board seeks to deliver humanitarian assistance, set up security mechanisms, and lay the foundation for economic recovery in Gaza.

It wants a technocratic administration for Gaza, managed by international experts rather than elected officials.

The initiative draws inspiration from past transitional administrations . However, the Board of Peace is structured differently, with Trump holding a lifetime chairmanship and wielding significant influence, including veto power over most of its decisions.

Supporters view the initiative as a pathway to lasting stability in the region.

The UN has already endorsed the new international body through a resolution, which granted it international legitimacy .

However, some critics have pointed out that the board includes Israel but not Palestinian representatives.

Who are the key participants?

The inaugural meeting, taking place at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace – formerly known as the US Institute of Peace – will bring together representatives from more than 45 nations .

Twenty-six founding members of the Board of Peace include Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Indonesia, and Pakistan, among others.

Membership involves financial contributions, including a reported $1 billion fee for a permanent seat.

Notable participants are expected from Middle Eastern and Gulf countries, which have shown a strong desire to participate because of regional security interests.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who also played a role in earlier ceasefire negotiations, is closely associated with the initiative, along with international figures such as former UK prime minister Tony Blair.

The structure of the Board of Peace includes multi-level bodies with Trump at the top as a for-life chairman.

The apex body – or the “board proper” – will consist of national leaders from around the world.