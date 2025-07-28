WORLD
Trump takes 'nasty' jab at London mayor
The US president confirms that he will visit London later this year during a scheduled state visit hosted by King Charles III.
Trump takes another swipe at London's mayor / AP
July 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump has reignited his long-standing feud with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, labelling him “a nasty person” and claiming he has “done a terrible job” leading the UK capital.

Trump’s remarks came at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday during the US president’s four-day summer visit to Scotland, the BBC reported.

“I am not a fan of your mayor. I think he has done a terrible job; he is a nasty person,” Trump said in response to a journalist’s question about his upcoming trip to London.

The comments echo previous attacks from the president, who in 2019 branded Khan a “stone-cold loser” on social media shortly after landing in the UK.

Sitting alongside Trump at the press event, Starmer attempted to defuse tensions, saying, “He’s a friend of mine, actually,” in reference to Khan.

Khan hits back

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London later responded to Trump’s remarks, saying Khan is delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world and that he would see how our diversity makes us stronger, not weaker; richer, not poorer, Sky News reported.

The spokesperson also pointed out that “a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his presidency.”

Trump later confirmed that he would “certainly” visit London later this year during a scheduled state visit hosted by King Charles III.

The White House has described the current Scotland trip as a “private” visit.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
