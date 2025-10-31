AMERICAS
Venezuela to revoke citizenship of those supporting calls for US invasion
Nicolas Maduro accuses opposition figures of encouraging US to invade Venezuela, warning that move to revoke citizenship is based on Article 130 of constitution.
(FILE) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on September 15, 2025. / AP
October 31, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Thursday that a constitutional process will be launched to strip the citizenship of those who promote or encourage propaganda calling for a US invasion of the country.

According to local media reports, Maduro accused opposition figures of encouraging the US to invade Venezuela, warning that the move to revoke citizenship is based on Article 130 of the Venezuelan Constitution.

Meanwhile, during visits to the states of Sucre and Delta Amacuro, Maduro criticised the government of Trinidad and Tobago for submitting to the US.

Maduro accused the US government of sowing discord, intrigue, hatred and xenophobia in the region, adding that Washington’s goal is to pit neighbouring countries against each other to provoke war.

He also claimed that a false flag operation orchestrated by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had been foiled. According to Maduro, the CIA planned to attack US warships stationed in Trinidad and Tobago and blame Venezuela for the assault.

