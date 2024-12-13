TÜRKİYE
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Ankara focuses on vital discussions with Türkiye on the PKK/YPG terror group, the future of Syria, and regional stability amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says Ankara is working to ensure stability in Syria. / AA
December 13, 2024

Türkiye's priority in Syria is ensuring the stability and prevention of domination by groups deemed terrorists after the ouster of regime leader Bashar al-Assad, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after their meeting in Ankara, Fidan said that possible Turkish and US roles for Syria's future were among the topics they discussed.

"In the new situation in Syria, we discussed what can be done for the welfare of the Syrian people, the country's unity, integrity, cohesion, and sovereignty. We also talked about the roles of Türkiye, the US, and regional actors, and how we can cooperate to address these issues," he said.

“We discussed that preventing terrorism in Syria and ensuring that Daesh and the PKK do not dominate there are among our priorities. We thoroughly talked about what we can do regarding these issues, what our common concerns are, and what joint solutions should be,” Fidan said.

Regarding Gaza, Fidan stated that they also addressed the need for a ceasefire in the region, saying, “We agreed on the urgency of achieving a ceasefire. Both the US and Türkiye, along with other allies, are working intensively to broker a ceasefire in the region. Unfortunately, the cycle of violence continues. Israel is still killing civilians. We discussed what steps we can take to stop this as soon as possible.”

Fidan also mentioned that during his meeting with Blinken, who is visiting Türkiye for the last time during his tenure, they discussed bilateral relations, particularly in the defence industry.

"Encouraging signs" in Gaza ceasefire

Blinken remarked that the US and the Syrian people are focused on the opportunities ahead, particularly on helping the Syrian people break free from Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

His remarks came after meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the second leg of his Syria crisis tour following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Blinken praised Türkiye's efforts toward a Gaza ceasefire, noting "encouraging signs" of progress in reaching a resolution.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed gratitude for Turkish President Erdogan's understanding and generosity in taking time to meet with him the previous evening.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began talks with Türkiye's top diplomat on Friday after reassurances that Ankara would never allow any let-up in the fight against Daesh in Syria following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.

He flew into the Turkish capital late Thursday and met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for more than an hour at the VIP lounge inside Ankara airport, a US official said.

President Erdogan told Blinken that Türkiye has stood for the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity, unity, and unitary structure from the very beginning.

He added that Türkiye will take measures for national security against terrorist organisations such as PKK/PYD/YPG, and Daesh in Syria, and will never allow any weakness in the fight against the terror groups.

President Erdogan also noted that as the only NATO member to have fought Daesh in direct combat, Türkiye will prevent PKK and its affiliates from taking advantage of the situation in Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
