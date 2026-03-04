WORLD
1 min read
South Korea Navy chief suspended over alleged role in failed martial law bid
The move comes following a Defence Ministry committee review of allegations that Kang Dong-gil aided efforts to form a martial law command on the night of December 3 2024.
South Korea Navy chief suspended over alleged role in failed martial law bid
At the time martial law was declared, Kang was serving as chief of the directorate of military support. / Others
10 hours ago

South Korean Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil has received a one-month suspension over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk-yeol's failed martial law bid in late 2024, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The decision came after the Defence Ministry convened a committee meeting on Friday to determine disciplinary action against Kang after revelations that he aided efforts to form the martial law command on the night of December 3 2024, the report said.

Kang was relieved from duty last month over the allegations.

At the time martial law was declared, Kang was serving as chief of the directorate of military support at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, authorities said a six-month investigation reviewed approximately 860 generals and field-grade officers from 24 military commands and units, identifying around 180 personnel suspected of direct or indirect involvement in the effort.

The ministry further determined that around 1,580 troops were mobilised during the short-lived martial law decree.

RelatedTRT World - South Korea's ex-president appeals life sentence over martial law decree
SOURCE:AA
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan