South Korean Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil has received a one-month suspension over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk-yeol's failed martial law bid in late 2024, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The decision came after the Defence Ministry convened a committee meeting on Friday to determine disciplinary action against Kang after revelations that he aided efforts to form the martial law command on the night of December 3 2024, the report said.

Kang was relieved from duty last month over the allegations.

At the time martial law was declared, Kang was serving as chief of the directorate of military support at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.