Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
175 people, including 35 children, have died of forced starvation since famine was declared in Gaza last month.
Israel has kept all border crossings with Gaza closed since March 2, blocking humanitarian aid and pushing the enclave into famine. / AA
September 30, 2025

The death toll from malnutrition caused by Israel’s forced starvation policy in Gaza has risen to 453 people since October 2023, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement on Tuesday said that 150 children were among Palestinians who died of malnutrition and famine in the territory, with food and other essential supplies blocked by a longstanding Israeli blockade.

According to the ministry, 175 people, including 35 children, have died of forced starvation since the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared famine in Gaza this August.

On August 22, the IPC declared famine in Gaza City and warned it would spread to central and southern Gaza by the end of September.

Relentless bombardment

Israel has kept all border crossings with Gaza closed since March 2, blocking humanitarian aid and pushing the enclave into famine despite relief trucks piling up at its borders.

Israel occasionally allows very limited amounts of aid to enter, but those shipments fall short of meeting basic needs and have not ended the famine. Most trucks have been looted by gangs that the Gaza administration accuses Israel of protecting.

The Israeli aid scheme has also been accused of deliberately setting up civilian aid seekers to be targeted by Israeli forces.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave all but uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of disease.

SOURCE:AA
