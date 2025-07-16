Washington DC — The United States has asked Syrian government to pull back its military from the flashpoint area of Sweida in the wake of Israeli bombardment of key Syrian facilities that has left three people dead, 34 wounded and spiked tensions in the volatile region.

"We are calling on the Syrian government to, in fact, withdraw their military in order to enable all sides to de-escalate and find a path forward," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters, without specifying the exact area.

"And I think that that's obviously the goal because of the nature of what's happened and the secretary's (Marco Rubio) phrasing that this was a misunderstanding, he's optimistic that this can be achieved."

US has not condemned Israeli strikes on the Syrian Defence Ministry, near the presidential palace in the capital Damascus, and elsewhere — attacks that Tel Aviv claims are meant to protect the Druze community.

Bruce declined to comment on whether the United States wanted Israel to halt its strikes.

She also declined to comment on whether the US deems Syrian government targets legitimate for Israeli strikes.

"I'm not going to comment on how Israel makes its decisions about what it feels the need to do," she added.

"We understand, again, that they intervened to protect the Druze … but we are clearly involved in the framework of stopping this and de-escalating. We will no doubt have more answers as the days go on."

Related TRT Global - Three killed, 34 injured as Israel launches new air strikes on Syrian capital

'Miscommunication, not escalation'