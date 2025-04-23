US President Donald Trump has told reporters at the White House that he thinks he has a deal with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to settle the war in Ukraine.

He also, however, implied on Wednesday that a deal with Zelenskyy remained elusive, adding that the Ukrainian leader had been more difficult to deal with than Putin.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has rejected US criticism over Kiev's refusal to recognise Russia's occupation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that Zelenskyy's red line on Crimea being excluded from negotiations with Russia is "very harmful" to ongoing peace talks.

"Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" he said.

Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Kiev that there is "nothing to talk about" concerning the issue because it is against the country's constitution.

"Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution, and we are absolutely sure that our partners, in particular the USA, will act in line with its strong decisions," he said in a post on X in response to Trump's statement.