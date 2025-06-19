Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump discussed trade, economic development, and cryptocurrency during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday, the Pakistan army said.

“President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests,” the army said in a statement on Thursday.

Munir and Trump also exchanged views on prevailing tensions between Israel and Iran, the statement added.

‘I stopped a war’

US President Donald Trump has praised Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for what he described as a key role in preventing a war with India.

“It was an honour to host Field Marshal Asim Munir today,” Trump said following their lunch meeting in Washington, DC.