WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Gaza’s aid deathtrap: 300+ Palestinians killed seeking aid since May 27
At least 2,649 Palestinians were injured seeking aid.
Gaza’s aid deathtrap: 300+ Palestinians killed seeking aid since May 27
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
June 16, 2025

Since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations in late May, over 300 Palestinians seeking aid have been killed and nearly 3,000 have been injured by Israeli forces near the foundation's controversial sites amid Tel Aviv’s ongoing genocidal war on the blockaded Palestinian territory and its people.

RECOMMENDED

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by the US in coordination with Tel Aviv, relies solely on Israeli-controlled access points for aid, including Ashdod Port and Karem Abu Salem crossing.

Explore
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls