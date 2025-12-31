Israel’s population growth fell below 1 percent in 2025, marking the first time since the country’s establishment in 1948 that annual growth has dropped so low, a new study by the Taub Center for Social Studies in Israel showed.

According to the study, the population grew by roughly 101,000 people, or about 0.9 percent — a sharp decline from growth rates above 1.5 percent recorded in most years since the 1950s.

The slowdown stems from a combination of rising deaths, declining fertility rates across the Jewish population and Palestinian Israelis, and negative net migration, with more people leaving Israel than entering.

In the report, Professor Alex Weinreb, Taub Center Research Director, described the trend as “historic” and said it reflects an ageing population, particularly in both Jewish and Palestinian communities inside Israel, alongside continued declines in fertility.

Even though the study focuses on Israel and not the occupied territories, it is significant. For years, Israeli far-right leaders have used the spectre of Palestinian Israelis and Palestinians in the occupied territories having more babies to stoke up hatred.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its brutal war in Gaza, where its forces have killed more than 71,000 Palestinians since 2023. Multiple human rights groups now openly say that Israel is an apartheid state, which wants to expel the Palestinians.

The study notes that while life expectancy remains high — 83.7 years in 2023 — the absolute number of deaths is rising as large age cohorts reach their 70s and 80s.