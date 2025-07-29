US
2 min read
Maxwell seeks immunity before testifying to US Congress on Epstein ties
Ghislaine Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for helping disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse minors, says she will not testify to Congress without immunity or clemency.
Maxwell seeks immunity before testifying to US Congress on Epstein ties
FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sits at the defense table / Reuters
July 29, 2025

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has asked for immunity from future prosecution as a condition for testifying before the US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The committee, led by Republican Representative James Comer, plans to depose Maxwell on August 11 at the prison in Tallahassee, Florida, where she is serving a 20-year sentence.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of helping disgraced financier Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

"Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity," her lawyer David Markus said in a letter to Comer.

Markus outlined additional conditions for any testimony. He requested that the deposition not take place inside the prison and that the committee provide its questions in advance.

Maxwell, a British socialite and Epstein’s former girlfriend, also said she would testify publicly if she were granted clemency.

She is currently appealing her conviction before the US Supreme Court.

RECOMMENDED

President Donald Trump, who has previously denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, has said he is not considering a pardon for Maxwell.

Trump knew Epstein socially in the 1990s and early 2000s but has claimed he cut ties with him years before Epstein’s death.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors.

Democrats in Congress, as well as some of Trump’s supporters, have continued to press for the release of records related to Epstein and Maxwell.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump says he cut ties with Epstein over staff poaching, seeks Murdoch deposition in defamation case

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations